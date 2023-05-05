Munch It Introduced Non-Stop Fun At Davido’s Timeless Concert

Unarguably the biggest and the most anticipated event not only in Nigeria but in the whole of West Africa, Timeless Concert headlined by Davido, and Munch It, the tasty and crunchy Nigerian snack brand was actively present as a category sponsor not only to support the massive come back of the artiste but also participated to give fans a non-stop munch, non-stop fun experience.





The event which took place on Sunday night, April 23, 2023 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos was in no time transformed into a bubbly and energetic atmosphere characterized by colorful lights, impeccable festival ambience and spectacular stage set, influx of celebrities representing different walks and the ever-boisterous die-hard fans who savored the moment like it was their last.

Davido who happens to be Munch It’s first and current brand Ambassador is known to possess the magic of quickly turning everything he touches to gold. He didn’t disappoint in delivering such an…