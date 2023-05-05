Ne-Yo asks court to establish him as father of kids which led to his divorce





American singer Ne-Yo is seeking paternal rights for his 2 youngest kids which he had with his current girlfriend, and which also led to the divorce from his ex-wife.

Ne-Yo’s ex-wife Crystal filed for divorce last year in Atlanta, and noted he had fathered a child with Sade during their marriage. Crystal claimed she’d been taking care of the 3 kids they shared together since their split. Crystal was looking for primary legal custody of their children and joint legal custody, as well as child support.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo asked the court to establish parentage for his kids which he had with Sade and he’s requesting joint legal and physical custody of them, as well.

He said they had Braiden in 2021 and Brixton just last February, and he’s also hoping they’d be eligible to inherit from him as if they were born in wedlock.