Over 11,000 fans chant Victor Osimhen’s name at the Diego Maradona stadium after helping Napoli win record breaking Serie A title (video)





Ecstatic Napoli fans at the Diego Maradona stadium couldn’t hide their joy as they chanted the name of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen after his goals helped them to win the Italian Serie A league on Thursday night, May 4.

The title is the first Serie A title won by Napoli since 1990, when an energetic Diego Maradona helped the Italian side clinch the coveted trophy.

Osimhen who is wanted by Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, has scored 22 goals this season for the Naples and is the leagues leading gialscorer with 5 more games to spare.

Watch the electrifying moment his name was chanted in the stadium below

They are chanting Osimhen. Legend of Napoli 🇳🇬🔥pic.twitter.com/ivnzP5qznC — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 4, 2023

Bruhh see as them dey chant Victor Osimhen name 😳🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/5NGwaDxqcS — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) May 4, 2023

Watch him celebrate with his teammates inside the dressing room

