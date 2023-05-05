“Serves them right”- Georgina Onuoha reacts to sentencing of the Ekweremadus and their doctor for organ trafficking

Actress Georgina Onuoha has reacted to reports of the sentencing of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and their doctor, Obinna Obeta.
Concerning the sentencing, Georgina it serves them right.
She wrote;
‘’And let the choir say Amen. Serves them right. Do not take advantage of anyone because you are in a place of power. Dear Nigerian doctors, nurses and caregivers, do not sacrifice your licenses for anyone let alone Nigerian politicians who deliberately neglect our health care system back home but can rush overseas to be treated by the same Nigerians clinicians they treat poorly back home. As for the ex senator I hope they can extend his imprisonment. This same man was given millions if not billions to build hospitals back home in his state, he embezzled it. As for their daughter, I wish her well and good health. If she was better advised I’m sure she would have made a different choice. If you speak up and ask for help, I’m sure…
Source: Linda Ikeji