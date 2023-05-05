UK court sentences Ike Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in prison, his wife bags four years and six months





The Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, UK, has sentenced former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking.

The court also sentenced his wife, Beatrice, to four years and six months jail term.

The doctor helping the couple out, Dr Obinna Obeta was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Recall that on March 23, the court found Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, guilty of trafficking a trader from Nigeria to the UK to harvest his organ, a crime under the United Kingdom Modern Slavery act 2015. The jury held that they conspired to bring the 21-year-old to London to exploit him for his kidney.

The verdict is the first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 of the UK.