Victor Osimhen plays down talk of a Premier League move after winning historic Scudetto with Napoli





Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has played down rumours that he might leave Naples after scoring the club’s historic Scudetto-winning goal against Udinese on Thursday night to help his club secure the title.

The Nigerian forward made history on the night by becoming the highest-scoring African player to feature in Serie A in a single season, breaking Samuel Eto’o’s record of 21 goals with his 52nd-minute strike that leveled the two sides.

Napoli needed to avoid defeat to win the title for the first time in 33 years. Osimhen then rose to the occasion by scoring a goal in the match that ended in a 1 – 1 draw.

The Super Eagles striker has caught the eye of a number of big clubs alongside United, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich all said to be watching the player’s next move closely.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Osimhen said he ‘couldn’t wait’ to get back to Naples and enjoy the Scudetto with the fans.

‘I’m thrilled with this victory,’ Osimhen said. ‘I’m…