El-Rufai reveals why he may not accept Chief of Staff role to Bola Tinubu





Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has revealed the reason why he would not accept to be Chief of Staff to Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-elect.

According to the outgoing governor, he would prefer to be involved in the private sector

Speaking during the commissioning of the Gombe Geographic Information Systems service centre, in Gombe State on Saturday, May 6, he said;

“I will be leaving in 22 days, but I will be available anytime you need a troublemaker. I will be in the private sector, I’m not going to be any chief of staff. I will take a break and advice people like governor Inuwa Yahaya, if they need it.”

Fielding answers from journalists on why he would not accept the “compensation” to serve despite his support to Tinubu, el-Rufai added,