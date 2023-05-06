Golf legend, Tiger Woods accused of sexual harassment by ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, who claims he ‘forced her to sign an NDA or be fired’





Golf legend, Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman has accused him of sexual harassment including a claim that the golfer forced her to either sign a non-disclosure agreement or be fired from her job, according to a court document.

Herman, 38, who dated the 15-time major winner, 47, for almost six years, filed the document through her attorney, Benjamin Hobas in Martin County, Florida, late Friday.

The filing is the latest in Herman’s case against the golfing icon over an NDA she claims is being wrongfully enforced on her, citing the Speak Out Act.

In the latest filing, Herman alleged that Woods pursued a sexual relationship with her while she was his employee at his South Florida restaurant and forced her into signing an NDA.

In the document obtained by DailyMail, Herman’s attorney, Hodas, wrote, ‘Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman’s boss.

‘On Mr. Woods’s own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship…