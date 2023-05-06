Governor Abiodun declares cultism act of terrorism in Ogun





Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared cultism an act of terrorism in the state.

The governor made the declaration at the Akarigbo’s Palace in Sagamu during a stakeholder’s security meeting on Friday, May 5.

“I am declaring cult members, cult activities here as an act of terrorism. I am taking these as a test of this administration’s will.

“I have sounded a note of warning in times past, I am resounding a fresh note of warning to all cult members, to their parents, to their landlords, to their sponsors.

“From today, we are considering cult members and other criminals as saboteurs to the economy of not just this local government, this town, but this state.

“We will consider them as terrorists, I will deal with them as such.

“I have instructed our law enforcement agencies to smoke these people out.

“I have told the Commissioner of Police that he has no other job until every single member of this cult is found out.

“I am still trying to figure out what is the…