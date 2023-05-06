Kate Middleton rocks ivory Alexander McQueen dress featuring flowers from the four nations as she pays tribute to Diana and the late Queen at the King’s Coronation (Photos)





The Princess of Wales looked radiant in her dazzling ivory Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the King’s Coronation alongside her husband Prince William and their children.



Kate Middleton, 41, looked glamorous in the stunning ivory silk crepe gown, which featured silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs to represent each of the four nations.

The royal mother-of-three wore a matching Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen Headpiece with silver bullion, crystal, and silver threadwork three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

In a touching gesture to her late mother-in-law, the Princess wore a set of Diana’s pearl and diamond earrings for the occasion.

She also paid tribute to the late Queen by wearing The George VI Festoon Necklace, which was a gift from King George VI for his daughter, then Princess Elizabeth.