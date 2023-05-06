Kings and Queens from around the world attend King Charles’ coronation (Photos)





Monarchs from around the world were in attendance at Westminster Abbey to witness the coronation of King Charles.

In a break from tradition, King Charles added crowned royals to the guest list for his coronation, meaning a number of kings and queens were able to take part in the pageantry.

For centuries, convention dictated that no other crowned royals should attend the coronation of a British monarch, in a tradition that lasted for 900 years.

According to Mail Online, this was based on the idea that the sacred event should be an intimate exchange between the monarch and their people, in the presence of God. But Charles decided to move on, which marks one of the ways he has tried to modernise the ceremony, meaning his crowned friends, including European royals and rulers from Arab states made the guest list.

Among the royals leading the glamour were Princess Charlene of Monaco and Queen Letizia of Spain, among others.

Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

King…