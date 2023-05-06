Locally Produced Indomie Instant Noodles is Safe for Consumption





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reiterated that locally produced Indomie Instant Noodles in Nigeria is safe for consumption while refuting reports making the rounds online that it has banned the locally produced Indomie Instant Noodles. The regulatory body said this through its Director-General, Prof Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye.

According to the DG, “NAFDAC did not ban Indomie Instant Noodles produced in Nigeria. NAFDAC has registered several local manufacturers and the Indomie noodles have been certified safe for consumption. The Taiwan and Malaysia noodles have nothing to do with our local producers.”

The statement offers assurance to consumers who have been exposed to a series of misleading publications that the product was banned by the regulator. The flood of local publications came up after the alleged detection of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing substance found in Indomie’s “special chicken” flavour in Taiwan, and…