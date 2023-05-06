Ondo monarch who was sacked by court is dead





The Oluoke of Okeigbo in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo local government area of Ondo State Oba Lawrence Oluwole Babajide (Bamigbala I) is dead.

Oba Babajide who was deposed last month by an Ondo High Court for not being a member of the Aare Kugbaigbe ruling house of Okeigbo whose turn it was to present candidate to the throne in 2018, died at the age of 92.

The Nation reported that news of his death was announced on Friday morning at the main market of the town by the Isoros led by Pakoyi (Baba Loja) of Okeigbo Kingdom, Chief Akinbobola Adedigbo.

Spokesman to the palace, Prince Alexander Omojadegbe, said the relevant bodies have commenced burial rituals to allow the late monarch have easy passage to his ancestors.

Late Oba Babajide was the 6th Oluoke of the Okeigbo.