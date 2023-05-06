President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, causes a stir at the coronation of King Charles III in London (video)





President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, caused a stir at the coronation of King Charles III in London today May 6, when he came in struggling to walk.

The Gabonese leader suffered a stroke while at a conference in Saudi Arabia on October 2018 and is yet to fully recover. He succeeded his father and party founder, Omar Bongo Ondimba, after his death in 2009. His party has urged him to seek re-election despite his health challenges. Gabonese will go to the polls in August this year.

Watch the video of the Gabonese President at King Charles’s coronation below