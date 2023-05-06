Prince Harry is not expected to play any part in his father’s Coronation celebrations





Prince Harry is not expected to play any part in today’s Coronation celebrations apart from his brief appearance at Westminster Abbey.

According to Mail Online, there are ‘no plans’ for him to join the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace, take part in the private family lunch or even appear in photos.

He is also expected not to take part in the procession back from Westminster Abbey or join his family on the balcony for the traditional public appearance and flypast.

Buckingham Palace announced last month he would be attending and he was expected to fly in yesterday and spend the night at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.

Sources have stressed that he will be ‘in and out of the UK in 24 hours’. He plans to dash back straight after the two-hour ceremony to be with Meghan for their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Insiders last night said they could not rule out him having an unplanned heart-to-heart with his father after he lands in the UK.

‘Of course you can…