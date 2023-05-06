Prince William honors his father, King Charles III, during coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey (Photos)





Prince William honored King Charles III with a spoken vow during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Following the crowning of King Charles, William kneeled before The King and recited the following vow: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

Prince William was the only royal family member to have a speaking role during the coronation.

The vow, which is known as the Homage of Royal Blood, are similar to his late grandfather, Prince Philip’s vow to Queen Elizabeth. Philip pledged to “liege man of life and limb” to the late queen in 1953.

In a break from royal tradition, the Archbishop of Canterbury invited the public to participate in the Homage of the People. In the past, that role was performed by hereditary dukes and earls at Westminster Abbey during the coronation.

Prince George, his son with wife Kate Middleton, also had a role in…