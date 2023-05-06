Unilever Nigeria’s Shareholders Approve N1.44 billion Dividend for FY ’22



L-R: Independent Non-Executive Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Mike Ikpoki; Executive Director & National Finance Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc. Folake Ogundipe; Independent Non-Executive Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Ammuna Lawani Ali, OON; Non-Executive Director & Chairman Unilever Nigeria Plc, His Majesty Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha; Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Carl Cruz; and Executive Director & General Counsel Unilever West Africa, Bidemi Ademola, during the cutting of Unilever Nigeria Plc centenary cake at the 98 Annual General Meeting of the company.

… As company repositions for sustained business productivity

Shareholders of Unilever Nigeria Plc have approved the payment of N1.44 billion as a dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2022 at the 98th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held in Lagos.

The company posted a turnover of N88.5 billion for the financial year, representing a 26% top-line growth from N70.5…