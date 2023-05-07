10-year-old boy kills friend in Bayelsa while re-enacting a movie scene





A 10-year-old boy has reportedly killed his 12-year-old friend with his grandfather’s pistol while re-enacting a spiritual bulletproof role in a movie they watched in Otuan community of Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

According to Leadership, the boys were re-enacting scenes from the movie when the deceased claimed that he had spiritual bulletproof and challenged the friend who quickly ran into his grandfather’s room, picked up a pistol and fired him. It was gathered that the owner of the pistol who is an ex-serviceman was not at home at the time the incident took place.

It was also learnt that after firing the shot that killed his friend, the boy quickly dropped the gun and fled the scene.

“People are currently searching for the boy who is on the run. There is a law in the community that whoever kills a person in the community would be put to death instantly.”the police say

The state police command is yet to comment on this development.