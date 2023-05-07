2Face’s ex girlfriend, Pero Adeniyi shows off her husband on his birthday





2Face’s former girlfriend, Pero Adeniyi has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband on his birthday.

Pero who shares three children with 2Face, thanked her husband for loving her and her kids unconditionally and being there for her against all odds. She added that he will always remain the best part of her.

She wrote;

“Thank you for loving me and the kids unconditionally, against all odds you stood by me, You are and will remain the best part of me. From my heart to God’s ears, I love you forever!! Happy birthday, my own!!!! #Billiondollarmalabo #Goodmenexist #spazbaby4life.”