“All his life all he ever wanted was to be a teacher, Yar’Adua never wanted to be President”

The late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua never wanted to rule Nigeria, his wife and former first lady Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, has said.

Friday May 5, was the 13th anniversary of Yar’Adua’s death, as he died on May 5, 2010, exactly 13 years ago.

Speaking to BBC Hausa, Turai stated that Yar’Adua never wanted to join politics.

“All his life, all he ever wanted was to be a teacher, come home from school, sit with his family, and crack jokes till dusk. He wanted no politics or governance but as Allah wills, he joined politics and became the president.”

“I think about Yar’Adua every day, and it’s the same for me, anniversary or no anniversary – I think about him and miss him every single day.

“But I am happy on such anniversary days because the nation talks about him, and people across the country come together to say good things about him and pray for him. That truly gladdens my heart”.