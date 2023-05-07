Chelsea beat Bournemouth 3-1 in Frank Lampard’s first win since his return





Chelsea recorded their first win since Frank Lampard’s return as manager in a match they that showed good signs of an improvement in the team’s transitional play.

Conor Gallagher hit a header from an N’Golo Kante cross in the first half to give Lampard’s men a morale boosting goal before Matias Vina curled in a quality shot in the first half leading to a draw at half time despite some promising attacks by the blues.

Chelsea started the second half strongly although a well timed Thiago Silva tackle prevented Dominic Solanke from giving Bournemouth the lead.

Youngster Benoit Badiashile scored his first Chelsea goal and then Joao Felix scored four minutes later to put the cherry on the top of the win against the Cherries.

Chelsea face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest next, before a final trio of games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United. But with the Champions league slots out of Chelsea’s grip it looks like the Blues are picking form at the…