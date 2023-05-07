Delta police apprehend criminals who specialise in trailing bank customers, break into their vehicles and cart away their money





The police in Delta state has arrested members of a criminal syndicate that monitors customers who withdraw huge sum of money from banks, trail them, break into their vehicles at the slightest opportunity, and cart away their money and other valuables.

The Command’s crack squad acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Izuchukwu Aniebue ‘m’ age 42yrs and Kingsley Nduka ‘m’ age 32yrs, in the premises of Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) along Mariam Babangida road Asaba.

According to the police, the suspects trailed the unsuspecting victim from one of the new-generation banks at Nnebisi road, Asaba, where he went to withdraw some money. They followed him to his house but before they could break into the vehicle, the police operatives rounded them up and arrested the suspects.

During interrogation, the suspects stated that they belong to a syndicate that specializes in trailing customers after making withdrawals from banks around Asaba to…