EFCC arrests self-styled police officer, 42 others for alleged Internet fraud in Ogun





Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 5, 2023, arrested a self-acclaimed police officer, Tijani Idris Oluwaseun, and forty-two (42) others for alleged internet fraud activities.

A statement released by the agency says the cybercriminals were arrested at Ijebu-Ode and Awa-Ijebu towns of Ogun State following actionable intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

‘’Aside Oluwaseunwho claimed to be an officer serving in Ede, Osun State, the other suspects include Dahud Sodiq Temidayo, Emmanuel Chidibe Peter, Alan Joseph Opeyemi, Sodiq Iyanu Babatunde, Abiodun Olukoya Ibrahim, Adebanjo Oluwaseyi Emmanuel, Olokode Ajibola Obaloluwa, Emiade Azeez Ayotunde, Okeowo Oluwadayo Ahmed, Oludare Abdulazeez Ajadi, Emmanuel Sunday John, Wisdom Alloy, Yusuf Nurudeen, Kadiri Oluwasegun Sodiq, Daniel Christopher Imlegu, Tijani Babatunde, Abubakar Faruq Oluwapelumi, Oyeneye Jerimiah Abiodun, Clement Temitope, Balogun Olatunji,…





Source: Linda Ikeji