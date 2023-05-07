Future elections in Nigeria will be better

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the 2023 general elections saying it was generally peaceful and that the country learnt lessons which would make subsequent polls even better.
The President said this in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, on Saturday May 6, addressing his colleagues at the Commonwealth Leaders Summit.
The statement read;
“these elections saw a remarkable turnout of voters and proof that Nigeria’s democracy is maturing. Despite some pockets of violence, we have demonstrated that a government can be elected peacefully and fairly.
“Lessons have been learnt and moving forward, we hope to perform even better. Based on this, I am delighted to note that we have taken another step towards deepening our democracy with peaceful, transparent and credible outcomes. Though we are aware that challenges still exist, we are committed to working towards a greater participation of all Nigerians in the…
Source: Linda Ikeji