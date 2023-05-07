God does not Fight the Battles of those who Follow other women’s husband





Actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to slam actress Judy Austin- Edochie, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie.

Judy incurred the wrath of some Nigerians after a video of her boasting about how God loves her and makes her win all her battles was shared on her husband’s verified Facebook page today May 7.

Uche in a post shared on Instagram, stated that it was out of place for Judy to share such a video when Yul and May are still mourning the demise of their first son, Kambilichukwu. He wrote;