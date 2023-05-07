God does not Fight the Battles of those who Follow other women’s husband

Actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to slam actress Judy Austin- Edochie, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie.
Judy incurred the wrath of some Nigerians after a video of her boasting about how God loves her and makes her win all her battles was shared on her husband’s verified Facebook page today May 7.
Uche in a post shared on Instagram, stated that it was out of place for Judy to share such a video when Yul and May are still mourning the demise of their first son, Kambilichukwu. He wrote;
”OMG, I’ve been crying Bitterly after seeing the Video, Rejoicing and Thanking God about safe Delivery of your Pikin when May is yet to Mourn on social Media is unreasonably uncaring. It’s MORALLY unacceptable. Stop talking about God’s LOVE, if you comprehend what #LOVE means, you no go get BELLE for another woman Husband, and saying you BRAG with the Holy Spirit is confusing, were you also bragging with Holy Spirit when you were Dating a #Married Man? God does not Fight the Battles…
Source: Linda Ikeji