Lion spotted eating grass in a Nigerian zoo (video)

That’s why we are taught no knowledge is lost .Study wide , beyond our sphere of practice. This may actually come as a surprise to some.but know that .lions can actually double as omnivores meaning they eat both meat and actually eat vegetable material. …You see this behavior of lions in the wild , if you watch lion documentaries on Nageo wild , you would have come across lions chewingg plants For our domestic Lions or caged lions , grass is often the most readily available plant for them to chew Secondly , Lions eat grass if they have an upset stomach. Eating grass causes irritation to the stomach and can cause the lion to vomit

