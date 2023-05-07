Man arrested for stabbing another to death in Lagos





The police in Lagos state have apprehended a young man identified as Quadril Raji Aremu for allegedly stabbing another man simply identified as Qudus to death in the Idi Aba Jakande area of Lagos state today May 6.

According to reports, the deceased and Quadril had a fight and in the process, the deceased stabbed Quadril on his hand. In revenge, Quadril allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed late Qudus on his face, left armpit and chest. This resulted in the deceased losing a lot of blood which led to his demise.

Quadril was immediately arrested while the body of late Qudus has been deposited at the IDH General Hospital Yaba. The police say an investigation into the matter is ongoing.