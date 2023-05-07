Moment Gunman kills 8 and injures 7 at Texas mall (graphic photos/video)





Eight people were killed and at least seven others injured when a gunman opened fire at a mall near Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday afternoon, May 6.

As multiple gunshots were heard, panicked shoppers screamed and hid behind rows of cars as others ran across the parking lot.

The gunman was killed by an Allen Police Department officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call, police said. Investigators believe the shooter was acting alone.

A photo of the crime scene shows what appears to be the gunman lying on the ground after being shot, with an AR-15-style firearm nearby. He could be seen wearing black body armor and appeared to have several extra magazines strapped in his chest gear.

At least nine people were rushed to emergency hospital units, two of whom have since died, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said.

Of the surviving victims, three were in critical condition and undergoing surgery and four were stable as of Saturday night, he said.

A Dallas-area medical group…