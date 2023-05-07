Newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla appear at Buckingham Palace balcony with a select group of senior royals (Photos)





The newly-crowned King and Queen have appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their family and will have official portraits taken with a select group of senior royals.

The royal couple, who are not expected to appear in public again today, waved to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The public started chanting ‘God Save The King’ and gave three cheers as the royals emerged before the King and Queen waved to members of the public gathered in the rain. They also sang the national anthem during the appearance on the balcony.

Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne.

Prince Harry was the only notable figure missing after he appeared to have been driven straight to Heathrow Airport to jet home after a 24-hour stay in the UK. He is said to be determined to get back to California to see his son Archie’s fourth birthday today.

Charles and Camilla’s next scheduled appearance is…