Teenager pounds his father to death for fighting with his mum in Abuja





The police in the Federal Capital Territory have arrested a 16-year-old boy identified as Emmanuel John for beating his father, Monday John, to death.

Police sources say Emmanuel used a pestle to hit his father while fighting with his mum, Mercy John, in their home on May 2 at about 10pm.

The couple were said to have had a heated argument that degenerated into a fight. Emmanuel took sides with his mum and pounced on his father. During his fight with his dad, he picked up the pestle and used it on his father. The father collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The police say a case of culpable homicide was reported to the Karshi Police Station by one Yusuf Ayuba, on Wednesday, May 3. The suspect was picked up and will be arraigned in a juvenile court at the conclusion of the investigation.