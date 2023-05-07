You’re claiming God loves you after stealing someone’s husband





Big Brother Naija star, Nina Ivy has taken a swipe at Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin-Moghalu, after she shared a video talking about how much God loves her.

In the video Judy shared weeks after her husband lost one of his sons with his first wife, May, she stated that God is always on her side and has been fighting all her battles.

Reacting to the video, Nina described Judy as someone who “stole someone’s husband”. She added that it’s quite audacious for the actress to claim that God loves her when her husband just lost his son.