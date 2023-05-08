Actor Kenneth Okonkwo shares photo of himself in a legal outfit at the presidential election tribunal





Actor Kenneth Okonkwo has shared a photo of himself in a legal outfit at the presidential election tribunal which began today.

He revealed that he and other legal practitioners are representing Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the tribunal. He also expressed his wish of them succeeding with their petition against the pronouncement of Bola Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election at the tribunal.

Okonkwo wrote;

“I bring you greetings from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal with love. We have commenced the legal fireworks at the Tribunal. We that are representing His Excellency @peterobigregory are in high spirit relying on your prayers to succeed by the grace of God. I will keep you posted.”

Asides being an actor, Okonkwo holds a Masters degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Nigeria.