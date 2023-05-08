APC National Working Committee nominates Akpabio for Senate President and Abass Tajudeen for House Speaker





The National Working Committee of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

According to a statement put out by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Monday, May 8, the zoning arrangement is as follows:

Senate President – South-South Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano), Speaker of the House of Representatives (North-West) – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna), Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia).

The announcement followed a meeting on Monday by the NWC to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, and other party stakeholders on the zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly.