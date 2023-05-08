British boy, 16, found dead in a Thai forest as Police hunt for his missing girlfriend





A British teenager has been found dead with head wounds in a forest in Thailand with authorities now searching for his missing girlfriend.

Woramet Ben Taota, 16, went for a motorcycle ride with Yam, also 16, in his hometown of Lampang on Saturday but did not return home.

Local police said they received a report on Sunday morning that Ben had been found dead in a grove in the Ban Than district, with injuries resembling blunt force.

Officers reported that the teenager’s phone and cash were missing from his shoulder bag, and suggested he might have been robbed. They believe he was killed and left in the woods as there were no signs of struggle. His partner has not been found as of today.

Thai media reported that Ben’s body was found by a garbage collector who was at work on Sunday morning.

Police Colonel Sittisak Singtongla, superintendent of the Mae Tha Police, said: ‘The station received a notification at 10.15am that a deceased person was found in the undergrowth.’