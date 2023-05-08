Catechist and five others killed as suspected herdsmen attack Benue communities

Suspected armed herdsmen have killed six people in three communities in Benue State.

The separate attacks were launched on Hirnyam, Ortom villages in Guma LGA and Oshigbudu community in Agatu LGA between Friday and Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Five people including the Catechist of Udei Parish, in Udei deanery identified as Daniel Moji, were reportedly killed in the two separate attacks in Guma while one person was murdered in Agatu community.

The Catechist’s wife was brutally hacked by the herdsmen during the attack and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the attack on Hirnyam and Ortom villages, Christopher Waku, the Security Adviser of Guma LGA who spoke to newsmen on behalf of the council chairman, Mike Aba on Sunday, said that five people were killed in the two attacks.

“It is true that some armed herdsmen attacked two communities in our local government on Friday and Saturday. Four people were killed including a Catechist in Hirnyam…