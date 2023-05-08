Corpse of Osun cleric found floating in river after leaving home with his friend





The corpse of a missing Islamic cleric based in Ifon-Orolu, Osun State, Kazeem Lasisi, has been found floating on the Owala River.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident said the command has launched a manhunt for the prime suspect said to be a friend of the deceased.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter. We are looking for his friend that they said saw him last. When he is found, he will be able to shed light on what happened to the deceased,” Opalola said.

It was gathered that the prime suspect and the deceased left for an undisclosed location on Friday and they were not seen again until Lasisi’s corpse was found floating on the river on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A resident, who was present at the scene where the body was retrieved from the river, told the Punch that when the family of the deceased contacted the suspect, he claimed to be in Edo State.

“Relations of Lasisi that reported the matter to the…