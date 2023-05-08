From Instagram to Istanbul... @boliphy Takes the Crown for the Pepsi Kick-Off Show Challenge!





In March, Pepsi launched the Pepsi Kick-Off Show Challenge, an Instagram competition that gave football fans the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Istanbul and join Burna Boy and other fantastic headliners at the UEFA Champions League final. Well, the results are in, and we’re excited to announce that the winner of the challenge from Nigeria is none other than Adekoya Bolanle Hannah @boliphy

That’s right, @boliphy will be heading to Istanbul for a nine-day, all-expenses-paid trip, where she’ll get to experience the city’s vibrant culture, cuisine, and history. And the best part? She’ll get to join Burna Boy live at the Pepsi Kick-Off Show, where she’ll get to witness the excitement of the UEFA Champions League final firsthand.

But wait, it gets even better! She will also be able to bring one guest of her choice along for the ride. So not only will she get to live it up in Istanbul and party with Burna Boy, but she’ll also get to share the experience with someone…