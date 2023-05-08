Iran executes two Men for ‘Blasphemy and spreading islamophobia’





Iran announced on Monday, May 8 that two men who had been given death sentences for blasphemy had been executed.

According to the news website of the judiciary in Iran, Mizan, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were put to death in the Arak jail in central Iran.

According to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, they were detained in May 2020 on suspicion of participating in the criticism of the Superstition and Religion Telegram channel.

According to the panel, both individuals were confined to solitary confinement for months without access to family members.

Mizan on Monday confirmed this by saying that the two were operating a large number of websites that promoted atheism, Islamophobia, and other anti-religious viewpoints.

Iran Human Rights director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, claimed that the killings demonstrated the “medieval nature” of theocracy in Iran.

Reacting to their deaths he said; “The international community must show with its reaction that…