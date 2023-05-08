Ondo varsity fresh graduate found dead in hostel a day after he and his girlfriend complained of food poisoning





A young man, Ogunleye Gbenga Moses, who recently graduated from the Department of Philosophy, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA), has been found dead inside his room in an off campus hostel.

According to The Nation, Gbenga, popularly known as Pablo allegedly died of suspected food poisoning on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The deceased was said to be waiting for the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) call-up letter.

Sources told the publication that Gbenga and his girlfriend complained of food poisoning after eating at an undisclosed restaurant in Akungba on Friday, May 5. They were treated at Aduloju Hospital in Iwaro and discharged.

“Gbenga and his girlfriend complained of food poisoning after returning from an unknown restaurant. They went to the hospital where they were both treated for typhoid. After the deceased was discharged yesterday, we were made to understand that his girlfriend’s health was critical, and was just discharged this morning (Saturday),”…