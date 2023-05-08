Photo of 8 months pregnant woman shot dead by her abusive ex-husband outside hospital in South Africa



The 35-year-old pregnant South African woman who was shot dead by her ex-husband has been identified as Ntombizodwa Khumalo.

Women For Change, an NPO advocating for the protection of the constitutional rights of women in South Africa, posted her photo on Monday, May 8, 2023.

LIB earlier reported that was killed by Jonnas Tebogo Mpete,39, a police officer at Brits Hospital in North West on 5 April 2023.

Ntombizodwa was eight months pregnant and worked as a desk operator at the hospital.Women For Change is a NPO advocating for the protection of the constitutional rights of wom

The suspect, stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, had allegedly threatened her for months before ultimately gunning her down in full view of the staff and patients at the hospital.

He handed himself over to the police after allegedly calling a family member, informing them that he had murdered Ntombizodwa.

It is alleged that Ntombizodwa got married in 2016 to her ex-husband, but five years…