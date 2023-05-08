Police orderly killed as gunmen abduct Taraba council chairman





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the caretaker committee chairman of Takum Local Government Council in Taraba State, Boyi Manga.

Manga was kidnapped on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2023, along Chachanji road near Agaraga village in Takum.

It was gathered that a police corporal attached to him was shot dead during the abduction.

A police source told Premium Times that the incident happened while Manga was travelling to the council headquarters.

The leader of Takum Local Government Legislative Council, Pius Bulus Gauva, confirmed the incident.

“We received the news with rude shock. My caretaker committee chairman has been kidnapped, his orderly was also killed during the incident.” Gauva said.

Also confirming the abduction, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, said the command had reached out to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Takum.

“It’s true that the council caretaker chairman has been abducted.” the PPRO said.