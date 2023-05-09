15 girls die as boat capsizes in Sokoto





15 girls have died in a boat mishap at Dandeji village in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the girls were said to have been on their way to a nearby bush to fetch firewood when the boat capsized on Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023.

According to eyewitness accounts, over 40 girls were on board when the incident happened.

A resident of the area, Muhammad Ibrahim, said 15 corpses had already been recovered and local divers were still searching for the other victims.

The chairman of Shagari Local Government Area, Aliyu Abubakar, who confirmed the incident, said the bodies were being prepared for burial.