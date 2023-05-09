Bandits release three more Kebbi schoolgirls after 23 months in captivity





Bandits have released three of the remaining seven students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State abducted about two years ago.

Those released are Elizabeth Ogechi Nwafor, Esther Sunday and Aliya Abubakar.

The chairman of parents of the Abducted School Girls’ Forum, Malam Salim Kaoje, said that the newly released girls arrived Kebbi on Monday afternoon, May 8, 2023.

“Yes they released three of the school girls to us on Sunday evening. They are already with the State Government,” Kaoje said.

He did not state if any ransom was paid.

Recall that 96 of the FGC students were abducted when bandits attacked the school on June 17, 2021.

While some of the abductees regained their freedom shortly after the attack, 11 of the students remained in the bandits’ captivity.

It will be recalled that four of the girls, Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi and Hafsa Murtala were released by notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide last month.

Kaoje…