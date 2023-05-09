Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola opens up on relationship with Tony Elumelu, his Transcorp shares deal, and why he offered N250bn to buy the company

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola opens up on his relationship with businessman Tony Elumelu, his Transcorp shares deal, and why he offered N250bn to buy the company, which he says was rejected.

Read his statement below…

In 2005, while Tony was the Managing Director of Standard Trust Bank he approached me to get funds to acquire UBA. I enthusiastically gave him $20million, which was N2 billion at that time to buy the necessary shares in UBA for the acquisition. After a short period of time the share price moved up and I decided it is was a good moment to sell and get out of the bank. However, Tony appealed to me to hold on to the shares as he was convinced that there were future prospects – so I kept the shares.

I became Chairman of Transcorp Hotel in 2007 with a shareholding of 5% and unknowingly Tony gradually started buying shares quietly.

By the following year in 2008 I went bankrupt in Nigeria. Tony proceeded to take my shares in UBA to service the interest on my loans…