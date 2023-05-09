EFCC witness tells court how suspected fraudster allegedly duped his victims from 13 countries in a Bitcoin scam

$382,000 Fraud: EFCC witness tells court how suspected fraudster allegedly duped his victims from 13 countries in a Bitcoin scam

A 1st prosecution witness in the trial of Eze Harrison Arinze,  has narrated to Justice J. K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in  Abuja, how Arinze allegedly received $382,000 (Three Hundred and Eighty Two Thousand United States Dollars) worth of bitcoins from his victims before his account was blocked by his Virtual Asset Service Provider , VASP.

 

A statement released by the EFCC says the witness,  Ogunjobi Olalekan, an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, told the court that Arinze’s alleged victims were deceived into withdrawing their funds and depositing them into Arinze’s bitcoin accounts, thinking that they were transacting legitimate businesses.

 

Arinze was arraigned on March 22, 2023, before Justice Omotosho, on five count charges bordering on obtaining by false pretence and money laundering to the tune of  $769,263 (Seven Hundred and Sixty Nine  Thousand,  Two Hundred  and Sixty Three United States Dollars).

 

 He pleaded…



Source: Linda Ikeji

