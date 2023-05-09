Hundreds of students evacuated at Cardiff University building after a ‘chemical spill’ with ‘small number’ of people being treated by paramedics





Hundreds of students have been evacuated from a building at the University of Cardiff following a ‘chemical spill’ in a laboratory.

Dozens of firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene to check on a ‘small number’ of students following the incident at around 11.20am.

The spill is understood to have been contained, but the university’s Main Building and its surrounding roads remain closed.

South Wales Police has urged people to avoid the area as officers continue to deal with the incident.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of an incident on Park Place in Cardiff, with multiple crews in attendance, alongside emergency service colleagues.

Chemistry student Oscar Hulm said: ‘We were on the other side of the building, but the chemical spill was in Natural Sciences.’

Another chemistry student Theodore Tadros added: ‘Fire alarms went off and we left very prompt – it wasn’t very ordered. People won’t be able to go back in to get their stuff until…