I am unable to relate to something known as the Obidient or Obidient Family





Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka has spoken about Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s visit to him .

Obi’s visited the literary icon on Sunday May 7, weeks after his supporters – known as Obidients – tackled Soyinka after the renowned playwright faulted Obi’s running mate, Datti’s comment about the election exercise.

Following the visit, many reports claimed it was a reconciliatory move by Obi towards Soyinka. However, in a statement on Monday evening, May 8, Soyinka said the visit was not for such, adding that the word “reconciliation” as reported in some quarters is an “inappropriate invocation.”

“Before it gains traction and embarks on a life of its own, I wish to state clearly that the word ‘Reconciliation’, inserted into some reports of Peter Obi’s visit to me yesterday, Sunday, May 7, is a most inappropriate, and diversionary invocation,” Soyinka said in a statement he captioned “A visitation and the allure of Reconciliation”.