Judy Austin ignores social media critics, posts thanksgiving video on her IG page





Actress Judy Austin, has ignored social media critics and posted her Thanksgiving video on her Instagram page.

Recall that over the weekend, Judy and her husband, actor Yul Edochie, received heat on social media after the Thanksgiving video was posted on Yul’s Facebook page.

Many Nigerians felt it was insensitive to share such a video when Yul and his first wife, May, are still mourning the demise of their first son, Kambili, who died suddenly in March.

Judy appears to be unbothered by the criticism as she shared the same video on her Instagr page this afternoon, with the caption;