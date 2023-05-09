Prestigious Muse Design Awards 2023 Awards Tecno Camon 20 Best Product Design in Telecommunication





MUSE Design Awards 2023 Gold Winner TECNO CAMON 20 Series

The upcoming CAMON 20 Series from innovative technology brand TECNO recently picked up the prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 as a gold winner in the Product Design of Telecommunications category.

TECNO’s CAMON 20 Series, known for its groundbreaking stylish design, was again unanimously praised by the judges of MUSE Design Awards 2023 thanks to its industry-first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design. This win further illustrates TECNO’s strength in product design as the company gains recognition from well-established international authorities.

The award-winning device is set for launch on May 9th this year.

Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards is one of the most influential international awards in global design, known for its rigorous judging system and high-quality criteria. The awards focus on exploring artistic beauty and design innovation, aiming to foster “design muses”…