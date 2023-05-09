Prospective bride, 7 others die in Zamfara boat mishap





A prospective bride was among eight people that died in a boat mishap in Zamfara state on Sunday, May 7.

It was gathered that about 11 people were sailing to reach the other end of the river on the outskirts of Gusau, in search of portable water. But 8 drowned, 4 women and 4 men, while three others survived as they swam to the river bank for safety.

A local, Halilu of Unguwan Bugaje Gusau who spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Monday in Kaduna, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

He said people usually use boats to cross over to the other side of the river to be able to get drinking water.

“The Gusau River water can only be used to wash clothes and isn’t really suitable for drinking,” he said.

He also disclosed that one of the female victims was about to be married as the prospective groom had already presented the required materials for their marriage to the deceased’s family.